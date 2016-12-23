Rochester Boy Scout Troop 31 joined forces this past Sunday to help the Rochester Lions Club package Holiday Meals for local families in need at the Rochester Council on Aging. The Rochester Lions Club works hard each year through local fundraising efforts to provide annual services and holiday meals (at Thanksgiving and Christmas) to local families of Rochester and surrounding communities who are in need. Rochester Troop 31 is always eager to lend a helping hand whenever they are called to assist such a caring and supportive cause. Each Holiday Feast package includes a turkey, fresh potatoes, squash, onions, stuffing, and a delicious dessert. Photo courtesy of Ilana Mackin