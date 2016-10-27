Haunted Happenings

In the Tri-Town, Halloween means more than just a night of trick-or-treating. Traditions thrive in our community throughout the year, and Halloween is no exception.

There will be a couple of community-based Halloweeny events ahead of the big night, and on Monday, October 31, both Marion and Mattapoisett will hold their annual Halloween Parades in their respective village centers.

Happening first is the Mattapoisett Lions Club’s Family Fun festival at Shipyard Park on Saturday, October 29, from noon to 4:00 pm. This is the first year for the event (and hopefully not the only), which will feature hayrides, games such as “Pin the Nose on the Pumpkin” and the corn hole toss, and goody bags, apple cider, and hot chocolate will be available as well. Visit the pumpkin patch and stop by the coloring station for a little creepy creative expression!

The Sippican Lands Trust will host a SLT Halloween Bash later that evening on Saturday at the Great Hill Farm barn in Marion.

The Junior Board of the Sippican Lands Trust invites all elementary school-aged kids and families to join them for this fun and festive Halloween bash from 6:00 to 8:00 pm, and they kindly request a $5 donation for one child or $10 donation per family.

On how to get to the Great Hill farm, from Point Road take a left onto Delano Road and enter the Dairy Entrance on the right, although it says “no vehicles.” The barn will be on the left at the top of the hill.

The Marion Halloween Parade, brought to you by the “volunteer witches” at the Marion Art Center, begins at 4:00 pm in front of the Marion Music Hall at the corner of Cottage Street and Front Street.

The MAC welcomes costumed characters of all ages to join in the fun, with the spooky succession led by Sippican School’s Hannah Moore and the Sippican Elementary School Styxx Drum Corps.

The parade will head south on Front Street, up Main Street, then north onto Spring Street, proceed down Cottage Street and then return to the Music Hall where goody bags will be provided after the parade.

In Mattapoisett, the Mattapoisett Police Halloween Parade begins at 6:00 pm at Center School. This parade has been going on for over 50 years now and, thanks to a number of generous local businesses, it will likely continue for future Halloweens.

By Jean Perry