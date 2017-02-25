From the Mattapoisett Town Clerk

Mattapoisett Census/Dog Licensing: The Town of Mattapoisett has mailed out their 2017 census forms. Please check that all your household members are listed and that their information is current and correct. Return the census forms to the Town Clerk’s Office as soon as possible. On the back of the census is a form for dog licensing. If you enclose a payment, a current rabies certificate and a self-addressed stamped envelope, we would be glad to mail your dog license to you. Dogs must be licensed on or before March 31, 2017. If you did not receive a census form in the mail, please contact the Town Clerk’s Office at 508-758-4100 ext. 2.

Mattapoisett Harbor Billing Notice: All bills for Mattapoisett Harbor Permits for the 2017 season have been mailed out. If you provided an email address, the bills were sent out via email. Please contact the Town Clerk’s Office at 508-758-4100 ext. 2 if you did not receive your bill or have any questions regarding it. In order to issue a permit for the upcoming season, we must have an updated mooring inspection and current boat registration or documentation on file. The due date for the harbor bills is April 3, 2017.

Mattapoisett Town Election Info: Nomination papers are available for the Mattapoisett Town Election at the Town Clerk’s Office. There are many offices on the ballot this year including Board of Selectmen, Board of Assessors, Town Clerk, Moderator, Community Preservation Committee, Board of Health, School Committee, Planning Board, Public Library Trustee, and Water & Sewer Commissioner. The last day to obtain nomination papers is Friday, March 24, 2017. The Town Election will be held on Tuesday, May 16, 2017. If you have any questions, please call the Town Clerk’s Office at 508-758-4100 ext. 2.