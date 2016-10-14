Early Voting Information for Tri-Town

This is the first time that Massachusetts voters will experience the convenience of casting their ballots ahead of Election Day, now that early voting will this year be allowed across the Commonwealth.

Early voting starts on October 24 and lasts until November 4.

Unlike absentee voting, all registered voters are eligible for early voting, and they can do so either by requesting that a ballot be delivered via mail or by visiting their local town clerk’s office.

To request an early voter ballot by mail, an application can be downloaded and printed from the Secretary of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts website, www.sec.state.ma.us, and mailed to the town clerk’s office of your town, addresses provided below.

Here is the information for Tri-Town voters and their respective towns:

In Rochester, early voting can be done by mail or in person at the Rochester Town Hall, One Constitution Way, Rochester, MA 02770 during the following dates and times: Monday, October 24 through Friday, October 28 from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon; Monday evening, October 24, from 5:00 until 7:00 pm; Monday, October 31 through Friday, November 4 from 9:00 am until 12:00 noon; Monday evening, October 31, from 5:00 until 7:00 pm.

In Marion, early voting in person is at the Marion Town House at 2 Spring Street, Marion, MA 02738, Monday through Thursday from 8:00 am to 4:15 pm, and Friday 8:00 am to 3:25 pm.

Mattapoisett voters can cast their early voter ballot at Town Hall on October 24, 25, 27, 28, 31 and November 1, 3, 4 from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm; October 26 and November 2 from 8:00 am to 7:00 pm, with weekend hours on October 29, 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. Mail requests can be sent to Town Clerk, P.O. Box 89, Mattapoisett, MA 02739.

By Jean Perry