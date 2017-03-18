ORCTV partners with ORRHS School to Career Program to offer students new opportunities in television technology.

Old Rochester Community Television is pleased to announce it has recently partnered with the ORRHS School to Career Program to offer students greater opportunities in pursuing careers in television and other emerging technologies and media. The students are trained in all aspects of TV production in ORCTV’s state-of-the-art community access media center. Each week, the students help produce shows that the station is working on as well as programs with ORCTV members and projects of their own creation. The students have also been working with ORCTV to shoot school events such as recent sporting events, school concerts, plays and other school related activities.

The highlight of the School to Career Path program is the student-produced weekly news magazine – Dog Pound Rundown. This program features segments covering all of the week’s happenings at ORRHS as well as a segment with the school’s principal Mike Devoll, which will highlight upcoming events at the school. The students write, shoot and edit the show’s segments in addition to developing the name, titles, graphics and look of the program. Students are marketing the program through a variety of social media platforms.

The program will play daily on ORCTV’s educational channel (channel 37 for Verizon customers and channel 97 for Comcast customers) at noon, 4:30 and 7:00 pm. The students are also posting the program on their YouTube channel which can be found at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rCj0VoLeUkk.