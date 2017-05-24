Dog Licensing Reminder

Kathleen Massey, Animal Control Officer for the Town of Mattapoisett, wishes to remind all dog owners that late fees of $10 each on dog licenses will start on June 1, 2017. If you haven’t already done so, please stop by the Town Clerk’s Office between 8:00 am and 4:00 pm Monday through Friday to license your dog. The fees are $9 if the pet is spayed or neutered and $12 if they are not. Payments can also be made online through the Town’s website www.mattapoisett.net. Click on the online payments icon and then the Town Clerk online payment tab. As long as there is a current rabies certificate on file, the license will be mailed out to you when payment is received.