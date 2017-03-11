Dianne Panarelli Miller at the MAC

The Marion Art Center is pleased to announce the upcoming opening of an exhibition of Landscapes, Seascapes & Cityscapes by artist Dianne Panarelli Miller. From Friday, March 17 through Saturday, April 15, both of the Art Center’s galleries will be filled with paintings by the gifted artist. A reception in her honor will be held on Friday, March 17 at the Marion Art Center, from 6:00-8:00 pm.

Dianne Panarelli Miller is a full-time, world renowned artist who has painted in Bermuda, Canada and Europe. An award-winning Boston-based “Plein Air Painter” of color and light, she is a signature member of the New England Plein Air Painters and is a Copley Master. Her approach combines the classic atelier training of the ‘Boston School’ with a mastery of technique of her own personal style, expressed through the harmony of color and design. The original Boston School Way of painting seeks to combine the truth of impressionist color with good drawing, sound composition and skillful paint handling. Panarelli Miller is represented in many fine galleries in the greater Boston area, as well as in hundreds of private collections. With 30+ years’ experience painting portraits, still life, plein air and murals, Dianne accepts the challenges each subject brings.