After achieving honors for creativity, teamwork and innovation in regional and state academic tournaments, H Squared, the DI Dazzlers, and the Lightning Bolts have earned the right to compete in Destination Imagination’s Global Finals, the world’s largest celebration of student creativity, to be held May 24-27 in Knoxville, Tennessee.

They will compete with other teams in “Vanished” and “In It Together,” two of seven, open-ended Challenges that required students to apply science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) skills, in addition to their talents in improvisation, theater arts, writing, project management, communication, innovation, teamwork, community service and social entrepreneurship.

Destination Imagination (DI) has had a positive impact on more than 1.5 million students who have taken part in its acclaimed academic program. This year, 150,000 students have participated in tournaments throughout the U.S. and 30 countries in hopes of earning a spot at the Global Finals competition in May.

Senior Level Team – H Squared – is a Senior Level Team from Old Rochester Regional High School. They worked on the Fine Arts Challenge “Vanished.” To solve the challenge, the team researched the meaning behind colors and told a story in which a color disappeared from the world. This team won The Renaissance Award, which recognizes those who demonstrate extraordinary amounts of effort and preparation in their solutions and outstanding skill in engineering, design or performance.

– Team Members: Ben Lafrance, Maggie Farrell, Kelsea Kidney, Pat O’Neil, and Brett Rood

– Upcoming Fundraiser: May 13, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm, Car Wash at the Mattapoisett Fire House

– Crowdfunding Page: https://www.youcaring.com/2017ORRDIGlobals

Middle Level Team – The DI Dazzlers – is a Middle Level team from ORR Junior High School. They worked on the Engineering Challenge “In it Together.” Their challenge required the team to design, build and test multiple free-standing structures out of balsa wood and glue. They must also develop a strategy for placing structures to support as much weight as possible. Their structures held over 500 pounds at the State Tournament.

– Team Members: Isabella Hunter, Emma Jones, James Yoo, Brady Kidney and Ethan Kennefik

– Upcoming Fundraiser: May 6, Bake Sale and Raffle, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm at Kitchen & Bath Details in Mattapoisett

– Crowdfunding Page: https://www.gofundme.com/send-the-di-dazzlers-to-globals

Elementary Team – The Lightening Bolts – is an elementary team from Rochester Memorial School. They worked on the Fine Arts Challenge “Vanished.” To solve the challenge, the team researched the meaning behind colors and told a story in which a color disappeared from the world.

– Team Members: Aleeya McCarthy, Alice Prefontaine, Andrew Wronski, Eva Hartley, Grace McCarthy, Theodore Cecil

– Upcoming Fundraiser: May 7, 2:00 – 5:00 pm, Cornhole Tournament with live music by Grace Morrison and Kevin Lagassee, Stonebridge Bar and Grill, Onset MA; $25/team, $100 to winning team, remainder of proceeds to team (with 12 teams)

– Crowdfunding Page: https://www.gofundme.com/help-us-get-to-di-globals

For more information about Global Finals, visit http://globalfinals.org/.