Date Change for April Open Table

Neither snowstorms nor vent hoods nor holidays (secular or religious) nor scheduling conflicts will keep us from our appointed rounds. Open Table will serve another meal another day, which is Friday, April 28 to be precise. We are sorry about the cancellations and postponements and beg your understanding of circumstances beyond our control.

Needless to say, we have missed serving our very loyal customers and are looking forward to seeing you on April 28. As usual, doors will open at 4:30 pm and supper will be served at 5:00 pm. The birds will be singing and the flowers will be blooming, for spring will be here at last. Hooray!