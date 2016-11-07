Collecting for Those in Need

Marion Cub Scout Pack 32, Marion Boy Scouts Troop 32, Marion Police Department and the Marion Police Brotherhood have once again partnered up to support those in need. Neighborhoods with scouts living in them will receive a yellow door hanger asking for donations of food for a local food bank. Scouts will be picking these us up on Saturday, November 5 starting at 8:00 am. Please place the yellow hanger clearly on these items so the scout will know they are for the Scouting for Food program. Those who do not have one of the over 40 scouts in town living in their neighborhood can bring their donations to the Marion Police Department up until November 11 at 11:00am. On Veterans Day, after the ceremony, the scouts will bring these items to a local pantry in our community.

Please remember: NO glass, NO expired food, NO perishables, NO candy. Shelters biggest requests are canned meats/ fish, canned soups/ stews, canned raviolis/pasta sauce, canned vegetables/tomatoes, canned fruit, peanut butter/jelly in plastic containers, coffee/tea, mayo/condiments, plain/brown rice, cereal, laundry detergent, bar soap, toilet paper, and paper towels.

Pack and Troop 32 would like to thank the Marion Police Department and the Marion Police Brotherhood for their support and partnership for this great cause. We could not help so many without their support!

Please contact Kristen Saint Don-Campbell at ksaintdon@gmail.com with any questions or concerns.