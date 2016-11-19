Do you miss going to church on Sunday because you are unable to get there? Do you want to go to church but don’t want to go alone? The First Congregational Church of Marion is initiating a church ride program for its Sunday service.

A group of volunteers would like to pick you up on Sunday for the church service and take you home afterwards. The worship service begins at 10:00 am and a fellowship time follows the service. The church has an elevator and is handicap accessible.

This is a new program, and all you need to do is call the church office at 508-748-1053 by noon on Friday to arrange for a ride on Sunday. Also, let the office know whether you have any mobility aids such as a walker or wheelchair so that the appropriate vehicle can transport you. We have a team of six drivers who would love to bring you to church. More drivers will be arranged if needed.

We will gladly arrange for this transportation for one week or for every week. Please do not hesitate to call the church office to ask for transportation. Our drivers are happy to transport you.

We are excited about this new program and look forward to seeing you in church.