George and Catherine Church loved Rochester and their land. They wanted the public to be able to enjoy this land that they loved forever. The Rochester Land Trust is proud to be helping make their wishes come true. RLT recently purchased the historical Church Pony Pasture in cooperation with the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and the Church Estate Trust.

Over the next few years, we hope to restore the field and stone walls to their earlier splendor. RLT is a private nonprofit organization, managed by volunteers who do most of the stewardship work on its properties. The Pony Pasture had become so overgrown since George had been able to care for it that clearing the field and walls was too big a project for our volunteers and their equipment. Our neighbor, Faustino and Sons, has been engaged, at a special rate, to do the heavy clearing. We are grateful to the Ocean Spray Community Fund for partially funding this project.

There will be much addition work to do in clearing the brush and vines from the walls, replanting and mowing the field, and in restoring the walls. If you would like to help, please let us know at 706- 675-5263 or info@rochesterlandtrust.org. Tax-deductible donations will be gratefully received at Rochester Land Trust, P.O. Box 337, Rochester, MA 02770.