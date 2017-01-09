Calling All Photographers

The Mattapoisett Historical Commission is creating a Visitors’ Guide. The guide will be filled with information both historic and current, things to do, points of interest, and other details important to a day-tripper or long-term vacationer who wants to find what makes Mattapoisett “special.”

But we need your help. The front and back covers of this nifty pamphlet require great pictures of Ned’s Point Lighthouse and Shipyard Park/wharf/harbor. Some images for interior pages may also be needed. If you have pictures you’d like to share with a wider audience and are willing to donate the images to the Town of Mattapoisett/Historic Commission, please send your entries to marilou_newell@comcast.net. Please include your full contact information and details about the photographs such as season, time of day, etc. Spring, fall or summer scenes preferred. Photographers will receive authorship credit. Monetary compensation or prizes are not being offered. All photography should be submitted no later than March 1, 2017. Winners will be notified by April 10.