Calling All Artists to Benefit the Mattapoisett Library

The Friends of the Mattapoisett Library invite artists of all ages to create their vision of “Build a Better World” on an 8- by 8-inch canvas to raise funds for the Friends in support of library programs. The fundraiser kicks off the week of March 1 when members of the Friends will be distributing the canvases from 4:00 to 7:00 pm in the Reading Room. Everyone is welcome to participate – no matter what skill level or artistic experience they may have.

Canvases can be decorated with an original design in any medium – paint, pastel, collage, or markers – and will be on display throughout the library from Tuesday, May 2 to Saturday, July 29. Each canvas will be available for purchase for $25.

A reception to celebrate the artistic efforts of all participants will be held at the library on Tuesday, May 16 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. Refreshments will be provided by the Friends.

“Build a Better World” is the theme of this summer’s library statewide Summer Reading Program. Each artist is welcome to interpret that theme. Share your talent to benefit the Friends, a nonprofit group that supports the Mattapoisett Free Public Library.