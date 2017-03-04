You are here: Home » Happenings » Calling All Artists to Benefit the Mattapoisett Library

Calling All Artists to Benefit the Mattapoisett Library

on

The Friends of the Mattapoisett Library invite artists of all ages to create their vision of “Build a Better World” on an 8- by 8-inch canvas to raise funds for the Friends in support of library programs. The fundraiser kicks off the week of March 1 when members of the Friends will be distributing the canvases from 4:00 to 7:00 pm in the Reading Room. Everyone is welcome to participate – no matter what skill level or artistic experience they may have.

Canvases can be decorated with an original design in any medium – paint, pastel, collage, or markers – and will be on display throughout the library from Tuesday, May 2 to Saturday, July 29. Each canvas will be available for purchase for $25.

A reception to celebrate the artistic efforts of all participants will be held at the library on Tuesday, May 16 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. Refreshments will be provided by the Friends.

“Build a Better World” is the theme of this summer’s library statewide Summer Reading Program. Each artist is welcome to interpret that theme. Share your talent to benefit the Friends, a nonprofit group that supports the Mattapoisett Free Public Library.

