Buzzards Bay provides some of the most breathtaking coastal scenery in New England – from Sakonnet Point in Little Compton and the farm coast of Westport and Dartmouth to New Bedford’s working waterfront, charming Onset Village and the famed science community of Woods Hole on Cape Cod. If you love cycling and want to protect clean water in our community, then sign up for the 11th annual Buzzards Bay Watershed Ride on Sunday, October 1 by visiting savebuzzardsbay.org/ride.

The Buzzards Bay Watershed Ride is a fun community event that supports a great cause: clean water in Buzzards Bay. More than 150 cyclists participate in the Watershed Ride each year, pedaling across the beautiful Buzzards Bay region to raise funds for clean water.

Riders can sign up for 35- and 75-mile routes as well as a 100-mile “century ride” that circles the entirety of Buzzards Bay starting from the dramatic breakwater at Sakonnet Point, RI. All three routes join together to end with a lively finish line party in the heart of Woods Hole Village featuring dinner, beer and wine, live music, awards and free massages.

“I’ve really enjoyed the event all three times and will definitely plan to come back again,” said Jeff Gonsalves of Dartmouth, who participated in the 100-mile century ride from Sakonnet Point to Woods Hole last year. “The route is fantastic, the rest stops are well placed and well stocked, and volunteers provide great support to all the riders.”

Whether you’re an avid cyclist or a more casual rider, you’ll enjoy the Ride’s gorgeous scenery through coastal villages, farmland, working waterfront and colorful cranberry bogs. Many cyclists form teams with their friends, family and coworkers, sporting flashy uniforms and colorful names like “The Patch Pedalers,” “Shore Acres Scallywags,” “Team Girl Power,” and “The Speeding Turtles.”

Cyclists ages 12 and over are welcome. Riders are fully supported along the course with water and snack stations, clear route markings, a hearty food truck lunch at Eastover Farm in Rochester, helpful volunteers, and on-the-road bike repair technicians. Prizes go to the riders and teams that raise the most money as well as the winners in categories including Best Team Outfit and Biggest Team.

Each rider raises a minimum of $300, but many participants set larger fundraising goals. All funds go directly to the Coalition’s work to protect land and clean water around Buzzards Bay. Last year, cyclists and their supporters raised more than $120,000 to support the Coalition.

To learn more about the Buzzards Bay Watershed Ride and sign up, visit savebuzzardsbay.org/ride.