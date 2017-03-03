On Saturday, February 26, the members of the Brad Barrows Memorial Fund Committee presented three local organizations with more than $3,500 in proceeds from their annual motorcycle run held annually in September. Brad Barrows was a great believer in supporting youth athletics. To keep his memory alive, the Brad Barrows Youth Scholarship Fund was created to provide support for area youth. Funds donated may be used for scholarships, participation fees, and other things to help local athletic teams and participants participate in programs.

This year, checks were presented to Marion Recreation, Mattapoisett Recreation, and F.O.R.S (Friends of Old Rochester Swimming). Present at the presentation were Jody Dickerson, Director of Marion Recreation; Greta Fox, Director of Mattapoisett Recreation; and Christine Richards, Friends of Old Rochester Swimming. Presenting checks on behalf of the Brad Barrows Memorial Scholarship Fund were Peter Collins, Dale Barrows, Margie Barrows, and Barry Barrows. More information is available on the Brad Barrows Memorial Fund Facebook page.