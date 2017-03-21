Be a Friend. Change a Life

The Friendly Visitor Program is sponsored by the Mattapoisett Senior Center to provide companionship and support to isolated seniors who express feelings of loneliness and isolation. Through weekly home visits, volunteers develop meaningful, long-term relationships with seniors who appreciate the company and look forward to the visits. Many seniors have fascinating life stories to share. And often volunteers discover they receive as much as they give. The impact is powerful. Your time and commitment can change a person’s life; friendship is an essential ingredient for everyone’s mental health. Refer someone you know or become a visitor yourself. Contact Susan Keir, Outreach Coordinator, at 508-758-4110 or email outreachcoa@mattapoisett.net.