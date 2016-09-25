Autumn Story Times at the ETL

Autumn Story Time, for children between the ages of 3 and 5, begins October 3 in the Children’s Room at the Elizabeth Taber Library. Children are invited to enjoy stories, finger plays and crafts on Monday mornings at 10:30 am. Autumn Story Time continues through November 28. Sign-up is required.

Lapsit Time is a nine-week series exploring language and literature through rhythm and rhyme, finger plays and action games, and very simple stories and books for very young children (birth through 23 months) accompanied by their enthusiastic adult companions (one child per lap, please!). It is never too soon to share the wonderful world of literature with children. Each program will last about 20 minutes, with time for parents and children to enjoy one another’s company and the library’s resources afterwards. The series will be held Tuesday mornings at 10:30 am from October 4 through November 29. Sign-up is required.

Tales for Twos, a nine-week series of story times for children between the ages of 24 and 39 months, begins October 5 and runs through November 30. The half-hour session of stories, finger plays and crafts will take place on Wednesday mornings at 10:30 am. Children must be 2 years old by October 1, 2016 to attend and must be accompanied by enthusiastic adult companions. Pre-registration is required.

For more information or to sign up for story times, please stop by the library or call 508-748-1252. The library is located at 8 Spring Street in Marion. Information about library programs is also available on the library’s website at www.elizabethtaberlibrary.org.