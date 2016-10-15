Associate Members Needed

Are you interested in protecting wetlands in Rochester? Have you ever thought about serving on a board and learning more about what’s going on in town? The Rochester Conservation Commission is looking for volunteers interested in serving as Associate Members to the Conservation Commission. Associates are non-voting members who help share the workload of the voting Conservation Commission members officially appointed by the Board of Selectmen. Associate members provide a pool of future members and allow more people to participate. Most of the full voting members of the Commission served as Associate Members prior to being appointed by the Board of Selectmen.

The Conservation Commission was established in Rochester in 1963 and is charged with protecting Rochester’s natural resources. The Conservation Commission also advises other municipal officials and boards on conservation issues that relate to their areas of responsibility. In 1972, the Commission was given the responsibility of administering the Wetlands Protection Act (MGL Ch. 131 40). The Conservation Commission serves the community in a regulatory as well as a conservation capacity.

Please feel free to contact Conservation Agent Laurell J. Farinon at 508-763-5421 ext. 206 or lfarinon@townofrochester.com with any questions about becoming an Associate Member, or send a letter of interest to the Rochester Conservation Commission, Rochester Town Hall Annex, 37 Marion Road, Rochester, MA 02770.