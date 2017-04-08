A Poetic Confluence

The public is invited to a free lecture by Peter Bergman, Director of the Berkshire Historical Society at Herman Melville’s farm Arrowhead in Pittsfield, MA. Bergman, Director of Communications & Community Relations will speak about the poetry of two uniquely American poets/authors at the Mattapoisett Free Public Library on Sunday, April 23, from 2:00 – 3:00 pm. Melville felt the pull and influence of the Berkshires from childhood on and his years at Arrowhead, his farm in Pittsfield, were among his most prolific. Edna St. Vincent Millay’s time at Steepletop, in nearby Austerlitz, NY, were strong and active years for her as well. A close examination points up some mystical connections between them: both led remarkably similar lives with extraordinarily similar careers. Learn about two of New England’s literary greats. A reception, sponsored by Friends of the Library, will follow the presentation.

The library is located at 7 Barstow Street and is handicapped accessible.