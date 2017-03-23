Yee-haw for the Rochester Country Fair!

The Rochester Country Fair grounds may still be blanketed by melting snow, but underneath it all is a team firmly rooted in tradition, a neighborly network tightly-knit into the fabric of Rochester.

Even months before the always-anticipated event, the Rochester Country Fair Board of Directors and committee members are hard at work raising funds and planning the events that make the country fair the special event it always has been.

This past Saturday night was the annual country fair dinner dance at the Redman Hall in Wareham. Much like the country fair itself, the night was filled with music and the sounds of familiar folks having fun. Although the RCF folks are always planning and hosting fundraisers, this particular night is traditionally one of just getting together in the spirit of the country fair and having fun amidst a year of planning and organizing.

“It was probably a bit smaller this year than we’re used to,” said committee co-chair Julie Koczera, citing weather and scheduling conflicts of the usual partygoers, ”but everyone who did go had a great time.” The dinner dance is meant to be a kick-off event, said Koczera, so folks can hear about the progress of the country fair planning process so far.

There are some changes to the country fair this year, with the biggest being the restructuring of four days down to three. Instead of starting on Thursday, the fair will begin on Friday, resulting in a more jam-packed line-up of activities throughout the days and nights instead of the occasional lull in between events.

“That way,” said Koczera, “we consolidate some of the events and that way we’re filling in the gaps more efficiently and for less money. We think we have a great plan, and we’re excited about the woodsman show that’s going to take place on Friday night this year.”

The woodsman show, one of the main events, used to take place in the evening rather than during the hot day, so this is a favorable move to both sides, said Koczera.

“We’ll have a jam-packed Sunday this year,” said Koczera. “Military trucks will pull as well, and we haven’t had that before so were excited about that.”

There will also be a new “man versus food” hotdog eating challenge for those who dare…

Also new this year is the first annual Lego Building Contest, celebrating the American farmer. Contestants can submit one creation built on imagination to the Rochester Country Fair photo booth on Friday, August 18, the first day of the fair. The three categories for prizes are: best farm display, best farm implement/vehicle, and best farm animal.

(Also, expect a few guest appearances, like Old Colony Superintendent Aaron Polansky who will be a guest wrestler!)

The committee still needs volunteers for some small projects around the fairgrounds, including creating a volleyball court.

The Rochester Country Fair is Friday, August 18 through Sunday, August 20. For more information, visit the website at www.rochesterma.com/index.html, or email the staff at Rochestercountryfair@comcast.net.

See you at the country fair!

By Jean Perry