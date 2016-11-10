Tri-Town to Honor Vets November 11

Every year, Tri-Town keeps alive the tradition of honoring its veterans and, with each passing year, it seems the events grow larger – more people turn out to pay their respects for the sacrifices their neighbors and ancestors alike have made or are making now, and the appreciation only waxes over time.

This year in Marion, during an especially significant year in which the Benjamin D. Cushing VFW Post 2425 disbanded and offered the 465 Mill Street VFW building to the Town of Marion, the town will again hold its annual Veterans Day observance at the VFW building on Friday at 11:00 am.

The last members of VFW Post 2425 will continue to participate in the annual Veterans Day ceremony; however, the town has assumed the responsibility of seeing the tradition carried out year after year.

“I am thrilled that the VFW members are still involved this year,” said Donna Hemphill, who will be assisting the town and the Marion Recreation Department with the yearly event.

The Town of Marion will also continue the Memorial Day traditions as well.

“It is sad that they have disbanded, so it is great that they are able to do this ceremony especially right there at the VFW building,” Hemphill said. “I am hoping that they will continue to participate in years to come.”

Beginning at 11:00 am, the Marion Veterans Day observance will be joined by guest speaker Captain Eduardo Fernandez, a faculty member at the U.S. Naval War College in Newport, Rhode Island. The Sippican School Band will also perform and the selectmen present will address the audience.

In Mattapoisett, beginning at 11:00 am, people will gather at Old Hammondtown School for Mattapoisett’s annual Veterans Day ceremony.

The Old Hammondtown Concert Band will perform patriot songs, and Representative William Straus will give his yearly address.

Commander Michael Lamoureux, Veterans Agent Barry Denham, and reciting the Gettysburg Address, George Randall, will all be present as they are every year for the opening remarks and introduction of Mattapoisett’s guest speaker, Colonel Joseph McGraw, faculty at the U.S. Naval War College.

The Wanderer wishes to thank all veterans for their service and sacrifice, as well as the families of those who served and continue to serve.

By Jean Perry