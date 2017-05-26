Tri-Town Remembers…

Year after year the Tri-Town traditions continue, and Memorial Day is no exception. Our years in the Tri-Town community are hallmarked by specific special occasions – take for example, George Randall’s heartfelt reading of the Gettysburg Address or the anticipation of the next flat-bottomed boat at every bend of the shallow waters of the Mattapoisett River during the Rochester Boat Race – and they wouldn’t feel complete without these experiences.

Expect much to remain the same this year on Memorial Day, although some of the details will change as they do every year, such as the keynote speakers and locations of local observances.

Mattapoisett: The Mattapoisett Memorial Day ceremony and parade starts at 1:30 pm on Monday, May 29, this year in front of the Center School on Barstow Street. Due to road construction, the ceremony will not be in front of the Mattapoisett Library as it usually is, so take note.

The keynote speaker is Commander Bryan D. Williams of the U.S. Navy.

To mark the 100 year milestone since George Randall’s father, Jerry Randall, first recited the Gettysburg Address, George Randall will read the Gettysburg Address this year on Memorial Day, usually a Veteran’s Day tradition for Randall.

Although the starting point has changed this year, the parade route will remain the same: heading to Water Street, to the Town Wharf, over to Cushing Cemetery, and ending at the Legion Hall on Depot Street.

The parade was rained out last year, so ‘Honey’ the horse’s debut as Mattapoisett’s first-ever caparisoned horse will be this year. Honey’s owner, Cheryl Randall Mach, will lead her in the solemn procession – a riderless horse, formally dressed with two boots mounted backwards in the stirrups, along with a silver cavalry sword.

Marion: The Memorial Day remembrances and parade on Monday, May 29, will begin at 9:00 am in front of the Marion Music Hall on Front Street.

The keynote speaker is Lieutenant Colonel Heather Bienz, MA ANG, executive officer of the 102nd Intelligence Wing at Otis Air National Guard Base. She has been an officer in the Massachusetts Air National Guard for five years, having served four years in the Connecticut Air National Guard, with eight years of active duty in the U.S. Air Force flying the KC-10A Extender refueling aircraft. Bienz has been deployed 10 times since September 11, 2001, earning two Air Medals and six Aerial Achievement Medals. Bienz was a member of the Marion VFW Post 2425 before it disbanded last year. She lives in Marion with her husband and children.

The parade route this year is a bit different, kicking off from the Music Hall and heading 0.6 miles northbound on Front Street to Veterans’ Memorial at Old Landing. Marching in the parade will be the Sippican School Marching Band led by Hannah Moore, The Portuguese American Band, and students from ORR.

Rochester: The Town’s Memorial Day observance will be Sunday, May 28, beginning at noon in front of the Rochester Town Hall on Constitution Way.

The parade features the Rochester Memorial School Band, Rochester Firefighters, Police, and the Rochester Boys’ and Girls’ Scouts. Selectmen and Representative Bill Straus will honor Rochester’s fallen who fought for our freedom.

The Rochester Memorial Day Boat Race on the Mattapoisett River starts at 8:30 am on Monday, May 29 at Grandma Hartley’s Reservoir, Snipatuit Road, and finishes at the Herring Weir, River Road at Route 6 in Mattapoisett. Trophies and awards will be given out Monday night at Rochester Memorial School at 7:30 pm.

We at The Wanderer wish everyone a safe, enjoyable Memorial Day weekend, and when you see us at these events, smile for the camera and read The Wanderer – you might be in it!

By Jean Perry