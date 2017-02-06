Transportation Pilot Program Launched

A major initiative that has long been discussed in community meetings throughout the state is how to provide better public transportation services to the people.

Certainly in larger cities and towns with concentrated population densities, providing public transportation is not only easier, it is necessary. But what about smaller communities, rural communities, and aging communities?

Legislators have studied such diverse concepts as pedestrian and bicycling pathways linking people with businesses and services, to ride sharing, to regional bus routes. Yet, when it comes to supporting motorized transportation solutions, money becomes the deciding factor.

Daily bus service between Mattapoisett and New Bedford was halted about two years ago due to a lack of ridership.

However, the notion of providing reliable, cost-effective transportation from Wareham to New Bedford along the Route 6 corridor is once again being proposed.

A pilot program will begin on February 6 sponsored by Southeastern Regional Transit Authority (SRTA) in partnership with the Greater Attleboro Taunton Regional Transit Authority (GATRA).

Funding was secured via grant submitted by GATRA. The pilot is for one year, and SRTA will operate the service.

An email sent to communities included in the pilot program from the office of Erik Rousseau, SRTA administrator in the New Bedford office, reads in part, “The service is slated to run Monday-Wednesday with two round trips in the morning and two round trips in the afternoon. This is a very exciting chance to link social services, businesses and the people of our collective communities to new employment and educational opportunities.

There will not be a local assessment charged to the communities served during this pilot. As we evaluate the viability we will reach out directly to those communities served and discuss the options.”

Mattapoisett Town Administrator Michael Gagne said, “SRTA community members have been talking about this, but due to limited Federal funds and different transportation districts, it has been difficult.”

Wareham and Marion are serviced by GATRA while Fairhaven and Mattapoisett fall under SRTA, he said. Gagne said that for Mattapoisett residents, it might mean easier access not only to neighboring towns but also to Boston.

“You can leave your car at the park and ride on North Street and, if you’re not in a hurry, use public transportation all the way to Logan.”

He said that, although it might not be the fastest way to travel to Boston, it did eliminate the problem of where to leave one’s car.

“There will be two ways to get to Boston now – either by taking the bus to New Bedford and connecting to other services from there, or taking the bus to Wareham and connecting there,” Gagne said.

While riders may hail a pick-up or request drop-off along Route 6, there will also be regular stops. Departing from New Bedford, the bus will make scheduled stops at the Southcoast Health Center in Fairhaven, Shaw’s Supermarket/Greater New Bedford Health Center in Wareham, Wareham Town Hall/Multi-service Center, and Cranberry Plaza.

Riders will pay $1.50, seniors $0.75, and children under six years of age will ride for free. Hours of operation will be Monday through Wednesday from 7:30 am through 6:00 pm with two round trips.

When asked if this new pilot program might benefit senior citizens whose growing numbers have become a significant part of future planning needs for many cities and towns, Gagne responded, “Possibly.”

“I might have to try it out and see for myself,” he said.

Rousseau’s office will be sending out more details in the coming days. A call to his office was not returned before press time.

You may visit www.mattapoisett.net to view route map, times, and rider information.

By Marilou Newell