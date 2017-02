The sun is up in the Tri-Town this morning, but it may not be as bright as we hoped. Also up with the sun was Punxsutawney Phil, the groundhog whose annual prediction sheds the light on when Spring will arrive. This morning Phil reported that he did indeed see his shadow, which means six more weeks of winter. One can hope that even though the prediction was for more cold and snow that maybe, just maybe, it will be on the milder side and Spring will arrive soon. Happy Groundhog Day everyone!