The Moving Wall to Visit Wareham in August

The Wareham Veterans Council has invited neighboring towns of Rochester and Marion to participate in Wareham’s welcoming of “The Moving Wall,” the half-scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C. scheduled to visit Wareham on August 17-21.

William “Bob” White, chairman of the Wareham Veterans Council, invites the Towns of Rochester and Marion to participate by attending the opening ceremony and by publicizing and promoting the event, and also by issuing a proclamation to memorialize The Moving Wall event by declaring August 17-21 “a time of remembrance for our fallen heroes, a time of healing and a belated welcome home for the communities’ Vietnam veterans.”

This visit of The Moving Wall comes on the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War that began in 1967.

The wall will be installed behind the Town Hall in front of the middle school on the Anderson Track field across from Viking Drive.

Once the site opens on August 17, it will be a 24-hour operation until the wall is taken down, with public viewing hours starting on Thursday, August 17 at 12:00 pm and ending on Monday, August 21 at 4:00 pm.

The total cost of operating the event is between $40,000 to $50,000 with funds being secured “from whatever sources can be developed,” says a press release.

The six surrounding towns of Wareham have been invited to participate on any level, and the veterans’ agent offices of each town are being contacted so that any residents of the towns that fell during the Vietnam War can be recognized.

The Town of Wareham has four of its own names listed on the wall.

The Wareham Veterans Council is working with the 102nd Intelligence Wing to obtain a flyover during the opening ceremony, as well as military and family organizations in the region to participate in daily ceremonies.

Members of the local clergy are also being contacted to collaborate and help provide spiritual support throughout the wall’s visit.

“I’ve been one of the lucky folks that had the chance to be in Washington and experience [the Vietnam Veterans Memorial] firsthand,” said White. “This is an opportunity for us all to participate and make it a great community experience.”

Wareham Board of Selectmen Chairman Judith Whiteside said she once visited the wall in Washington D.C. with her son and was moved by the experience.

“My son said, ‘I really didn’t understand,’” as they beheld the memorial. “I don’t think anybody can unless you’ve seen it or unless you’ve lived it.”

Rochester Selectmen Chairman Naida Parker says she will offer the event as much support as possible, including announcing it in the Council on Aging newsletter and also during any Memorial Day observances in town. Local Boys and Girls Scouts as well, she said, will be notified.

“I think that’s a good experience for them to participate in,” Parker said.

Wareham Veterans Council Vice-President Skip Sarnelli said, “[This event] is to make sure that people never forget,” and is also for the soldiers who returned home. “Myself included,” he added.

