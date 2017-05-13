The Art Of The Basket

Centuries before baskets were considered works of art, they were utilitarian vessels. As we know, almost since the beginning of mankind, humans have woven grasses and split wood fibers to create containers for storing and carrying the materials that made life possible. Hats and articles of clothing were made using similar processes. Even chest plates for protection during battle have been found with fibers so tightly and intricately woven that arrows couldn’t pierce them.

On April 6 at the Mattapoisett Free Public Library, the art and science of basket weaving was on view when Melanie Dupuis and Rick Padelford of East Freetown demonstrated the art of basket weaving.

Finished works were on display as the couple chatted with those in attendance about the skills and materials required to make baskets. Surrounding the table were baskets large enough to be made into a coffee table or lamps, while smaller woven beauties were ice buckets, vases, and even an urn. “I make quite a few urns now-a-days,” said Dupuis, as cremation has become a preference.

Padelford explained that today’s basket weaving methods require a variety of tools, but that in ancient times people used stone and bone implements to cut strips of wood into staves and grasses into long strings known as “weavers.”

And there on display was the most famous of all baskets, the Nantucket Basket, also known as the Nantucket Purse.

Dupuis referred to a man whose name has become synonymous with this style of basket: Jose Reyes.

Reyes came from the Philippines in the early 1900s, was educated, fought for the United States in WWII, married Mary Ham of Massachusetts and eventually, through a series of unhappy yet fortunate events, settled with his family in Nantucket.

It is a rags-to-riches story in many ways. From poverty to success, in his lifetime Reyes would become famous for his Nantucket friendship baskets. Those baskets would eventually be modified. Reyes invented a cover, adding decorative elements such as precious woods and ivory, to embellish the small baskets into handbags or purses for ladies. Today, examples of his work retail for thousands of dollars and many others have become parts of museum collections.

Back at the library, Padelford wove the bamboo weavers between the wooden staves and discussed the intricacies of making such seemingly innocuous materials into works of art.

Dupuis said she had been a cobbler for many years, but her job was eventually outsourced leaving her without employment. Not unlike Reyes’ story, she has found her way to success through basket weaving. “I must have 200 baskets in my home,” she laughingly said.

When asked how much time and what costs are involved in the creation of a small purse, Dupuis said, “I’m not going to lie; the materials and lessons cost about $450.” She said it takes about two months to complete a handbag. But, she points out that in the end you have a beautiful basket.

Padelford said men are once again becoming interested in basket weaving. In fact, the established history of Nantucket basket weaving points primarily to men who during long sea voyages made baskets to pass the time.

Brad Smith of Mattapoisett recently took up basket weaving to make his wife decorative items. A retired ship captain, Smith acknowledged the time investment required to make Nantucket baskets – truly a labor of love.

If you are interested in the history of Nantucket baskets, including Reyes’ importance to the craft, you may visit www.nantucketlightshipbasketmuseum.org, or his granddaughter’s website www.korenreyes.com. You may also contact Dupuis and Padelford at 508-763-3216 to learn more about weaving.

By Marilou Newell