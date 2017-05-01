Soaring From Scouts to Eagles

If the climb from Cub Scout to the highest summit of Eagle Scout is a steep one, which only about two in 100 Boy Scouts can reach, then Mattapoisett Troop 53 is teeming with peak baggers.

This weekend, four (four!) distinguished Boy Scouts received their Eagle Scout award before their proud family members, friends, and community at Camp Cachalot by the water at Myles Standish State Forest.

It’s a long dirt road drive through the forest to get to Camp Cachalot. The winding way is dotted with a succession of signs explaining the traits of a Boy Scout: trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean, and reverent – all the qualities that Adam Perkins, Matthew Kiernan, Davis Mathieu, and Justin Sayers have proven to possess.

Sunday, April 23, brought perfect weather and around a hundred people out to witness the transformation of boys to men, of Boy Scouts to Eagle Scouts – a remarkable accomplishment that both Governor Charlie Baker and State Senator William Straus recognized with signed citations.

Scoutmaster Dennis McLaughlin said it can often take over four years to earn the requirements of an Eagle Scout, including a minimum of 21 merit badges. The journey is one that develops boys into leaders and responsible citizens, he said. It is a highly coveted status within Boy Scout Nation, and only the greatest and most persistent make it to the top.

Addressing the four honored scouts, McLaughlin said, “Your spirit will continue to inspire those who continue to walk the trail ahead to Eagle Scout.”

Perkins, Kiernan, Mathieu, and Sayers have made this journey toward Eagle Scout together as members of Troop 53. Now the four are part of an elite group of men, such as a former president, the original astronauts, and other notable people past and present who have attained the rank of Eagle.

“One day, in the newspapers, you’re going to be reading about these four guys,” said McLaughlin. “Be proud that you sat here today and watched them receive their Eagle.

Perkins has achieved much so far in his 17 years, especially in the last six since he first joined the Boy Scouts in 2011. A senior at Old Rochester Regional High School, Perkins has earned 40 merit badges, two times the number required, and is a camp counselor at Camp Cachalot. He teaches swimming, is a lifeguard, achieved sailor with the ORR sailing program, and has been accepted to Massachusetts Maritime Academy where he will study environmental engineering. After graduation, he will take a year off to experience Norway, a country to which he is a dual citizen, which his brothers before him have done.

“I couldn’t ever imagine going through this without my loving family [and friends] … they’ve helped me so much.” said Perkins.

Matthew Kiernan, another senior at ORR, is a member of the drama club, a Varsity sailor, earned his Arrow of Light Award, and is also a camp counselor at Camp Cachalot. He attended the Boy Scout National Jamboree in 2013 in West Virginia, and he will be attending Massasoit Community College.

Kiernan thanked his parents for their support and wished the younger members of Troop 53 the best of luck in their climb towards Eagle Scout rank.

“It’s been a long journey,” said Kiernan.

Davis Mathieu earned the title “Bass Master” at Camp Cachalot where he is also a camp counselor. He is a senior at ORR, earned his Arrow of Light Award, “and always manages to catch the biggest fish,” as McLaughlin described him. Mathieu was accepted to Massachusetts Maritime Academy as well, and will study marine engineering there, striving towards a future as a Merchant Marine.

Mathieu joked that he may have to join a “Fisherman’s Anonymous” group after catching 87 bass last summer.

Justin Sayers, a senior at Tabor Academy, plays soccer, ice hockey, track, and is an accomplished trumpeter. He joined the Boy Scouts in 2010, was awarded the Arrow of Light, and is a counselor at Camp Cachalot. He has a passion for reading and will attend Lafayette College where he will study chemical engineering.

“Wow, what a great guy he is,” said McLaughlin. “I can say that about all four of them. And I thank you guys for allowing me to be a part of your scouting career and for allowing me to get to know you.”

During the pinning ceremony, the Eagle Scouts were joined by their parents, and each one’s mother pinned their Eagle Scout pin on her son. In return, each Eagle Scout pinned a miniature Eagle pin over the heart of each parent. In a touching gesture, Sayers pinned both of his mini Eagle pins over the heart of his mom who played the role of both mother and father throughout Sayers’ life.

“Troop 53 is the best troop that anyone could ever ask to be a part of,” said Sayers. “This has been the greatest experience I could have ever asked for.”

A small reception followed the ceremony.

By Jean Perry