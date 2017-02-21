Snow Storm No Problem For Tri-Town

What do you get when cars are kept off the road, when schools are closed, and most of the snow falls during the daylight hours? You get very happy police chiefs.

A quick round up of impressions from the Tri-Town police chiefs found each one very happy that nothing bad, or really bad that is, happened during the February 9 snowstorm.

Certainly, the constant news coverage advising people to stay home if at all possible – a very heavy drumbeat that both Governor Baker and Boston Mayor Marty Walsh pounded into residents – helped. And here in our little patch, it seems that most people complied.

The Old Rochester Regional school district announced school closures late Wednesday evening that also contributed to making the storm event uneventful for nearly everyone.

In Rochester, Police Chief Paul Magee said, “Everything was excellent in large part to people staying off the roads.” He said one car did lose control and hit a tree, but damages were low and no one was hurt. Magee also said that a few spinouts occurred but, “No cars on the road made a difference.”

Police Chief Mary Lyons in Mattapoisett said, “It was a breeze!” She agreed that low vehicle volumes coupled with school closings made a big difference. Lyons said, “No trees came down, there weren’t any fires – no problems to speak of.”

Marion’s Police Chief Lincoln Miller shared the same sentiments.

“It was very quiet … a couple of spinouts, pulling people out of snow drifts…” but nothing major to report. Miller also attributed the peaceful result to people staying off the roads.

Though it seems like a simple thing, the take away from these three safety officers is worth repeating: when it’s snowing, “stay home.”

By Marilou Newell