Second Annual Map-A-Palooza a Big Hit

About 15 children ages 6 to 12 learned how to use and create maps during a February school vacation event aptly named ‘Map-A-Palooza.’ The tri-sponsored event was held on February 23 at the Mattapoisett Historical Society Museum.

Partnering for this second annual event were Jennifer McIntire, president of the Mattapoisett Historical Society Museum, Ellen Flynn, education chairman for the Mattapoisett Land Trust, and Alison Van Kueren, a trustee for the Mattapoisett Recreation Department.

“This activity is in anticipation of our summer exhibit which will feature maps,” McIntire said.

Part of the Map-A-Palooza activity included the children creating their own maps, which may be loaned to the museum for their exhibit.

McIntire said the children would learn how to find locations from maps as well as be able to orient their position using maps.

To assist the children in understanding how maps worked, they were each given a personalized map showing the layout of the museum chapel. Each map was marked with an “X” where a quarter had been hidden. After finding their ‘treasure,’ the children ventured outside to locate historic buildings in a three-block area near the museum utilizing a map.

They were also given copies of historic photographs featuring specific buildings they would find.

“They’ll see how the town has changed or stayed the same over time,” Flynn said. She discussed how the use of buildings changes with time, as well as the appearance of the structure itself. They also asked the participants to observe how the landscape has changed when comparing the old photographs against their observations.

Some of the buildings the kids had to find and discuss were an old post office, general stores, and restaurants, with names like The Anchorage Inn, Atsatt Brothers Store, Bayview Hotel, and Spring Beverages.

The children were surprised to learn about all the businesses that once populated the village streets and are now used as private residences. They were also pleased that their maps will be on view during the summer exhibit.

The map exhibit will be open at the museum when the summer season begins in July.

By Marilou Newell