Rochester Officers Shed Their Beards

Five Rochester police officers headed over to Old Colony on the morning of Wednesday, November 30, where some eager cosmetology students put an official end to the Police Department’s ‘No-Shave November.’

This year, six officers participated in the seemingly ubiquitous new tradition among men – No-Shave November, which originally began as an awareness campaign for cancer, in which men show a renewed appreciation for their facial hair, something that many cancer patients lose during cancer treatment. The movement has since taken off as an awareness campaign for a number of different causes and, like the Rochester police officers who let their beards and mustaches flourish throughout the month, it acts as a conversation starter and a way to garner donations for the officers’ chosen cause – helping veterans who suffer from PTSD.

Police Chief Paul Magee said the officers approached him in October about starting a No-Shave November tradition to raise money for Home Base, a charity that provides support and mental health treatment to veterans returning home from combat. And with a number of veterans currently serving on the Rochester police force, Magee called supporting the worthy cause “a no-brainer.”

“It seemed like a good idea,” said Magee, “and a lot a lot of departments in the area were doing it, so we gave it the go-ahead.”

Officers had to pay $100 for the privilege to grow out their facial hair, which under regular circumstances is not allowed for officers serving on the force.

So, Officers Nathan Valente, Jason Denham, Alex Malo, Rob Nordahl, and Scott Smith, along with the chief himself, embarked upon a journey of facial hair growing and grooming, something most of them knew little about since they need to shave daily to report for duty.

“I hate shaving,” Magee told Old Colony student Taylor Rowe as she approached him, clippers buzzing towards his goatee. “It’s a pain when you have to shave everyday.”

But growing a beard was no breeze, either. The main complaint amongst the men in uniform: itchiness.

“And it was a lot of work to keep it somewhat decent looking,” Magee said.

Valente took his seat in front of the mirror and laughed as cosmetology student Kirsten Galas draped a silken leopard print cape around him.

“Oh yeah, this suits me,” Valente joked. Valente, who if this was a competition among them would have won for fullest and bushiest beard, admitted, “Before I joined the department, I always had facial hair.” Clearly, Valente knew what he was doing.

The chief, along with the other officers, heckled Valente a little when Galas had to seek stronger clippers to cut through the density of Valente’s dark beard, which he credited to his Portuguese genetics.

“Same ones they use on the alpacas,” kidded Valente, who was still being “sheared” as the other officers were finished – even those who also enjoyed a haircut.

For Magee, asking the assistance of the Old Colony students seemed like the perfect gesture, as part of the department’s initiative is to participate in more community interaction, especially with the youth of the area.

“To be able to come in here and have a little fun and for the kids to see that these guys are all just regular guys who have a job to do,” Magee said, is a worthwhile experience.

Magee said almost every shop at the school has assisted the police department in one way or another thus far, “So this was just a natural thought to have cosmetology do the job.”

The officers declined the invitation for a manicure and hand massage offered by cosmetology shop teacher Vanessa Raymond, but a couple of them quietly admitted that they would consider coming back at a later time for some foot action – a time when perhaps the cameras weren’t pointed at them.

Magee proudly announced that Rochester Police collected a total of $1,500 for Home Base, and before the officers left with their fresh new faces, the cosmetology teacher announced the shop would be donating another $25 to the cause.

