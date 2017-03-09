ORRJHS Drama Goes Down the Rabbit Hole

When you go see the Old Rochester Regional Junior High School drama production of Alice @ Wonderland this weekend – and you really should; I promise it’s worth it – you’ll notice as soon as the curtain rises that this is no classic rendition of Lewis Carroll’s tale.

The junior high drama club this year is presenting a modern twist on the classic tale, (note the ‘@’ symbol in the title), where Alice, clutching her smart phone, considers Googling the rabbit hole before jumping down it and preoccupies herself as to whether or not she will find cell service in Wonderland.

It’s a contemporary interpretation with all the classic characters we recognize and absolutely adore from the original, with perhaps a bit more of a sarcastic element to the lines. It’s a setting in which Alice views much of what she sees as a potential status update, uses copious quantities of those text-talk abbreviations most adults find annoying in real-life but will find endearing in Wonderland, and tells the anxious time-fixated White Rabbit to “take a Xanax or something.”

The musical production is described as appearing exactly what it would look like if a 21st century Alice collided with Carroll’s legendary Wonderland.

The program boldly (and rightfully so) says the show is “A sharply told, crisply paced ride. This quality adaptation has been praised for its humor, modern style, and appeal to both adults and children.”

The Wanderer checked out the show during the dress rehearsal on Monday. (Even my 13-year-old son who came with me was enthralled, laughing, and thoroughly enjoying the talent). Everyone is excited about this production and especially this year’s eighth-grade talent.

Two actresses play the role of Alice, one for each act of the musical. Alice 1, Bess Pierre, has the challenging role of recreating the “drink me eat me” scene when she first shrinks too small and then grows too large.

Alice 2, played by Alexandria Strand, has a stunning born-to-perform voice when she sings.

You’ll also see Rachel Pina as the White Rabbit, Jillian Craig as the Queen of Hearts, Dylan Hathaway as the hookah-smoking caterpillar, Noah Lapointe and Savannah Texeira as Cheshire Cats 1 and 2, and Emma Vivino and Emma Williamson as Tweedle Dum and Tweedle Dee.

At the Mad Hat tea party, you’ll recognize Sophie Lynch’s character as the Mad Hatter, and Carey McColester as March Hare and Amaya McCloud as the barely-lucid Dormouse.

There are 33 cast members in all, with five student production crew members.

The production is all made possible by volunteer parents and junior high teachers Beth Faria and Theresa Valente.

Showtimes for Alice @ Wonderland are Friday, March 10, from 7:00-8:30 pm, and Saturday, March 11, from 2:00-3:30 pm. The show is 90 minutes long and includes a 15-minute intermission. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for kids 5-18, free for kids under age 4, or $25 for a family.

By Jean Perry