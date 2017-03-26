ORRHS Musical Ushers in Spring

Come usher in the springtime by going out to see the Old Rochester Regional High School Drama Club’s musical production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat!

Beginning March 30, come see the age-old biblical tale brought to life with a bit of colorful flair by the talented high school cast and crew.

Directed by Paul Sardinha, the musical tells the story of Joseph (played by junior John Roussell) as he is betrayed by his eleven brothers who are jealous of his multicolored coat that symbolizes he is the favorite son of their father. Follow Joseph throughout his journey through Egypt as he is faced with many trials aimed to defeat him. The musical also stars junior Elle Gendreau, senior Sara Achorn, freshman Ryu Huynh, senior Jonathan Kvilhaug, junior Christopher Savino, and senior Sienna Wurl.

“People should go see it because it is so much fun and it is guaranteed to make you smile,” said Savino, who plays Potiphar, an Egyptian millionaire.

“It’s a musical that is only singing with the exception of two lines,” said senior and crewmember Alexandra Nicolosi. “Even though it’s a Bible story, it’s really interesting for everyone.”

Senior Nicole Ochoa, another crewmember, agreed. “I think it’s really funny, and the music is super catchy, too.”

“It’s a very colorful musical,” freshman Liam Hartley added, who plays Joseph’s eldest brother Reuben. “We just finished painting the stage [to add to the effect].”

The multi-colored theme of the musical is also reflected on the production’s official title design and the ORRHS poster, illustrated by juniors Lindsey Merolla and Elise Parker.

“I didn’t draw inspiration from the cast so much as the original play itself,” Merolla said. “It’s so colorful, and I wanted to integrate the elements from the play, such as Joseph’s various dreams. I sketched a few ideas at first and everything just fell into place after that.”

None of this would be possible, though, without the strong bonds that those in the drama club form throughout their weeks of rehearsal.

“It’s a nice group of friends,” Ochoa said. “All the friends I make [in drama] I am very close with.”

“Being at the school [for rehearsals] for such long intervals with all the other drama members really makes you feel like a family,” Merolla added.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat will be presented at the ORRHS auditorium from Thursday, March 30 through Saturday, April 1 at 7:30 pm, and on Sunday, April 2 at 2:30 pm. Tickets are $15 for the general public and $12 for students and seniors and can be purchased at The Pen & Pendulum in Mattapoisett, The Marion General Store in Marion, and Plumb Corner Market in Rochester.

By Jo Caynon