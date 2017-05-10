Marion Candidates Wrap Up 2017 Campaigns

The motto of the League of Women Voters is this: “Democracy is not a spectator sport.” As usual, this belief holds true in the Town of Marion; one could see it in the enormous crowd that turned out on May 4 for the annual League of Women Voters Candidates’ Night at the Marion Music Hall, as well as in the Board of Selectmen’s race this election with five candidates vying to serve as a town leader.

Underlying topics for the evening were the imminent wastewater treatment plant financial woes that face the town, the new community center, the Town House renovation project, and the Master Plan.

Norman Hills, also a candidate in the uncontested Planning Board race, promises to focus his energy on resolving the considerable challenges that face Marion, with the experience of 14 years on various boards and committees that he says equals to about 38 volunteer years.

Being a selectman, he said, “is not a learn-as-you-go job.” And lucky for voters, he said, he’s got the experience and dedication to show for it. As a mechanical engineer and program manager for the U.S. Navy, Hills said he is a leader and has the knowledge to work with the DPW and the Town’s engineer to solve the wastewater treatment plant problem.

“You can’t make educated long-term decisions if you can’t understand our current commitments and anticipated needs,” Hills said in his introduction. “I’ve worked hard for you already.”

Dale Jones came to Marion over 40 years ago, built a home, raised a family, and he prides himself on his involvement with establishing the original EMS in town. A graduate of Massachusetts Maritime Academy, he was an engineering manager of a division of Colgate Palmolive and the chief engineer overseeing a wastewater treatment plant, holding the highest license needed to run a large plant, he said.

“My entire life I worked with people,” said Jones. As an EMT for the Town of Marion, Jones said, “This has been an adventure and I’ve done my best for you.”

Michelle Ouellette Smith moved to Marion 16 years ago, raised four kids, and has spent 18 years as a special education teacher. She is a member of the Marion School Committee and the Zoning Board of Appeals.

“I gained an understanding of the complexities of town government and an insight into the many issues that face the Town of Marion,” Smith said. She sees her role as a selectman to be that of an advocate, and she will employ team work and open the lines of communication, “which is essential in order for our future and to maintain our quality of life … all our residents’ needs.” She will execute sound judgment and fiscal responsibility, she said.

Matthew Vander Pol, a small business owner with over a decade of engineer design experience and land surveying, said he is a leader, a team player, and a problem solver. He stressed the importance of addressing inflow and infiltration (I & I) of sewer pipes to reduce the burden on the treatment plant as well as the ratepayers.

The Town House renovation is another challenge, he said. “I believe the solution lies in the hands of the voters, not my personal opinion.” He advocated for accurate, non-biased information to be presented to voters to make an informed decision.

Christine Winters, a nine-year veteran of the Marion School Committee, said her unique skills that are presently underrepresented on the Board of Selectmen would create a well-rounded board.

“The demographics of the town are changing, and they’re changing rapidly,” Winters said. Student population is waning to an increasing aging population, and town needs are shifting – the town could benefit from a new perspective on the Board of Selectmen, she said.

Municipal budgeting, financial analysis, collective bargaining experience, policymaking across Tri-Town lines – all this makes her a sound candidate for selectman, she explained.

“I spent my career assessing complex issues from a wide variety of angles,” Winters said. “I take the time to educate myself when difficult decisions have to be made…. I research issues and ask tough questions.” She continued, “Every vote I make is made seriously … to ensure the best for Marion and its residents.”

One resident questioned the candidates on their support for the Town Meeting warrant article allocating $35,000 for a VFW site study for a new town hall.

It would likely depend on which group oversees the study, said Hills – either the existing town house committee that has been working on feasibility studies for years, or a new committee proposed in a different Town Meeting warrant article.

“The Town House should stay in the village … but also understand,” said Hills, “the committee out there has had a long time … going through preliminary designs – either one of those two articles will result in a study.” He then stated, “I would probably support the existing study from the (existing) committee.”

Jones said he likes the look of the Town House, but believes in doing things in a cost-effective manner. “I really don’t have a complete answer on how I would do it, but I would certainly study it as a selectman. I’d like to see it stay, but I’m not sure we can make it cost-effective.”

For Smith, “The Town House is the heart of our community. It gives us our identity … it needs to stay here.”

Vander Pol said, “I like the Town House. I like it where it is, but I think we owe it to the voters – the voters ultimately are going to decide.” However, he said, “Small chunks of money add up quickly, so while $35,000 might seem small, if we keep doing that we’re going to keep adding … wasting money….” Having said that, though, he added, “I’m curious myself about the VFW property. We didn’t have it before, but we have it now, so let’s take a look at it.”

Yes, the VFW property acquisition, said Winters, “threw a curve ball into the process.”

“It did change things,” said Winters, “but I don’t think it’s a process that can go on and on.” But keep in mind, she said, the town is also dealing with the wastewater treatment plant, which must be addressed as per the federal government. “That will really give some great insight into how we move on with the other.”

As for the Master Plan and its component encouraging business growth, Winters said, “Expanding our tax base and being open to new businesses in Marion is critical to our future.” She added, “We can welcome small businesses … to keep those large parcels off the table that’s really not keeping with the tenor of our time…”

Vander Pol wants to see more businesses to create more tax revenue without burdening municipal services such as the schools, adding, “I like the feel of downtown. I don’t like the gas pumps…. We have a quaint feel so whatever we can do to complement that, it’s key.”

For Smith, as a ZBA member, she sees the growth that is coming to Marion. “Marion is quaint and, yes, we want to keep it small and we want to protect it, but we need it to grow … so we can have a senior center … so we can expand … and be part of investing in Marion.”

Jones wants to expand the tax base, obviously, he said. But he would like a hand in making the decision on which types of businesses come to town, afraid that certain larger businesses might move in, he said.

For Hills, it’s all about zoning and land use. While developable land is minimal, he said, the current tax base is 93% to 95% residential as it is. “Commercial will help,” said Hills, “but it’s not going to be the thing that puts us over the top.”

And when it comes to the selectmen’s role in actually implementing the Master Plan?

The role of the selectmen, said Hills, is to make sure that those components of Master Plans past get implemented in this latest version. “It’ll require all of us working together to get this done,” said Hills. “You can’t rely on one or two people to get this all done.

Jones said he is used to working with other towns and communication is nothing new to him. Forty years ago he helped set up the EMS, he said. “I’m a doer and I made sure it happened.”

Smith agreed that, true, sometimes things just don’t get done. “All these years have gone by, nothing’s changed. We need to come up with a decision and do it.”

Vander Pol said he thinks it’s easy – through transparency and communication. “If it’s clear and the people like it, it’ll be there and we’ll move along.”

For Winters, as a selectman, it would get done based on accountability. The selectmen should keep it on the agenda, and receive regular updates on progress.

“So much time and energy put in,” said Winters. “And to not actually execute it is a shame.” She reiterated – hold the selectmen accountable and keep it current.

Resident Ted North asked what the most important responsibility of the role of selectman is to each of the candidates.

Hills said, “The Board of Selectmen are the ones that basically set policy and make smart decisions and they make sure that all of the boards are coordinated and moving forward.”

The most important thing to Jones is being a servant to the town and a leader at the same time. “I promise you I will be a great selectman,” said Jones.

Smith said the selectmen should be advocates for the residents. “I believe there should be open lines of communication and transparency … and advocating for its residents – all of them.”

Vander Pol said he wished to add to Hills’ statement, saying, “I think the most important job is being a leader. I think it’s providing all of you with all of the information on whatever decision is on the table.”

In her opinion, Winters said, “Their major role is accountability….” They’re the last stop for us and they answer to the townspeople. “As far as our tone and setting our policies,” said Winters, “They’re the guiding light and hopefully we’ll have the opportunity to work together and set that accountability in motion as a team.”

The Marion Town Election is Friday, May 12. The polls are open 8:00 am to 8:00 pm at 465 Mill Street, the site of the old VFW building – the site of the new Benjamin D. Cushing Community Center.

Please note that Jay Ryder has withdrawn his candidacy from the race for Town Clerk citing serious health issues.

By Jean Perry