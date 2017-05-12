Local Teen Named New England Sea Scout Boatswain

When she joined the Sea Scouts in 2012, Emily Newell had just finished the eighth grade. Junior high school had proven a bit difficult given her acknowledged lack of self-confidence, but all that would change. Today, Newell is the Sea Scout Boatswain for the New England Flotilla and was recently named ’Scout of the Year’ for her local ship.

Sea Scouting, a branch of the Boy Scouts of America, is a coed program for young people from the eighth grade to age 21. Whereas Boy Scouts groups are called troops, Sea Scout groups are called ships. The homeport for Newell’s ship is Falmouth where the Scouts meet weekly.

In spite of New England’s seafaring history, there are fewer than 200 members in the scouting branch in this area. If Newell has her way, however, that will change.

“I want to get all the ships more involved with one another and build up the program during my time as boatswain,” said Newell.

To clarify what a boatswain is, Newell explained that the B.S.A. equivalent is “senior patrol leader.” As the New England Flotilla boatswain, Newell’s responsibilities include event programming, social media management, and marketing.

“It’s important that I represent the program well, but I also want to represent women and girls,” said Newell. “Let them know a program like this is available to them, too.”

Through the years, Newell has come to believe that being a Sea Scout has allowed her to not only learn maritime skills, but it has also inspired her in all areas of personal growth and exploration.

In 2014, Newell was selected to participate in the B.S.A.’s National Youth Leadership Training (NYLT) program. This intensive program takes place for one full week during the summer. Topics such as ethical decision-making, vision and focus, and communication skills are part of the training these Scouts must embrace to pass the course.

During NYLT, Scouts are trained in the EDGE method for team development. This method helps teens to develop coping skills by engaging one another in meaningful nonjudgmental ways. EDGE stands for the four elements of putting together a cohesive team where once stood a group of strangers by, “…Explaining, Demonstrating, Guiding, and Enabling one another,” Newell said. “It’s hard work,” she confirmed, adding with a chuckle, “But we laughed a lot, too.”

Having successfully completed NYLT, Newell was tapped to be a staff member in 2015 – a position she continues to hold today. As a staff member, she has held such jobs as troop guide, quartermaster, photographer, and presenter. Public speaking has proven the most challenging for Newell.

“In eighth grade, I had to give a presentation in class. I was shaking uncontrollably,” Newell said quietly as she seemed to relive that dark moment. “I just did my senior project today, and I didn’t think twice about being in front of my class,” she laughed.

She credits her experiences and training in both Sea Scouts and NYLT for helping her gain self-assurance, self-awareness, and a sense of accomplishment. And scouting has done even more by giving Newell the tools for academic success.

“I know how to collect data, source materials, plan, and organize myself better now,” Newell said.

When asked what challenges she thinks females face in B.S.A. coed programs, Newell said, “Well, I think it’s harder for girls in leadership positions to be considered a good leader. You can’t act too bossy or like you want attention, or even that you are smart. Like the real world!”

Newell is candid about challenges she has faced and hopes that her story will benefit others. “I’ve dealt with ADHD my whole life,” she said. She also concedes that, without scouting, she might not know what career path to take. “I want to go into park and forestry management,” she said, “with a concentration in social science.”

With less than a week left in her senior year at Old Rochester Regional, Newell is looking forward to prom and graduation. But she has some advice for teen girls graduating from eighth grade.

“If I was telling a girl about Sea Scouts, I’d tell them that I used to be super socially awkward. Now I find it easier to talk to people and make new friends, try new things, put myself out there.”

In July, Newell will travel to West Virginia to participate in the Boy Scout Jamboree and then it’s off to college. She’ll begin her studies at Bristol Community College and then transfer to one of several schools she’s earmarked.

And finally, adding a grace note to Newell’s success, she earned highest honors in the third quarter of her senior year. That, too, she attributes to skills she learned in the Sea Scout program.

By Marilou Newell