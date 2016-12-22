Lions Club Awards Surprise Pacheco

Sometimes it takes a bit of trickery to make a plan come together. That’s exactly what Ken Pacheco and Rick LeBlanc did to get Melody Pacheco to attend the Mattapoisett Lions Club dinner on December 14.

Melody, AKA Mel, is a well-known figure at the Mattapoisett Town Hall where she has been helping the community for nearly 30 years and is the administrative assistant to the town administrator and secretary for the Board of Selectmen.

Pacheco’s husband Ken has also been serving the community for decades, as everyone in town knows. He served as a Mattapoisett police officer and a local business owner, and Ken is currently a member of the Zoning Board of Appeals, just one of the many hats he has worn over the years as well as being a Lion for 17 years.

Mel doesn’t go out after dark very often, especially on a cold winter’s night. But she agreed to make the effort on that evening since her husband seemed so keen to go and their longtime friend LeBlanc was rather insistent. Little did she know it was an orchestrated plan.

To Mel’s surprise, the Lions bestowed the Melvin Jones Award to her in recognition of her work in the community and in assisting the Lions over the years. One of the biggest events Mel has been a prime mover in developing is the annual Lions Club Holiday in Shipyard Park.

“I always envisioned the tree lighting event as something bigger,” Mel said. This year’s holiday event saw hundreds of people – young and old alike – enjoying a visit from Santa and a massive tent filled to overflowing with food from local establishments and fun activities for the kids. “It just gets bigger and bigger every year,” she said with a glowing smile. Each year at the event, the Lions collect non-perishable foods and new toys for local charities while providing a family oriented activity.

In discussing the award, Mel said, “I didn’t know what was happening at first.” But when she realized she was being given the award, she felt uncomfortable, saying, “I’d rather give than receive.” She said that Ken knew all about it beforehand. But what he didn’t know was that he was being acknowledged as well.

“I’m so happy he got one too because he really deserves it,” Mel said. “He is the power behind me,” she said near tears. “I couldn’t be prouder.”

The Melvin Jones Fellowship Award, named after the founder of the Lions Club, is the highest award given and is bestowed to those whose good works on behalf of the organization “embodies humanitarian ideas consistent with the nature and purpose of Lionism.”

“We are humbled by the awards – no, not award – this is an honor,” Mel quietly added.

Also receiving awards were Bruce Rocha, Bill Calusine, Rebecca McCullough, Bob Saunders, Mike Lamoureux, Robert Haley, Ray Covill, Peter Hodges, and Paul Levine.

By Marilou Newell