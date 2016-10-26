Halloween Cover Contest Winner

Winning the most online votes this year in the 2016 Annual Wanderer Halloween Cover Contest was Melonie Lefter of Mattapoisett.

Of all 29 entries this year, Lefter received the most votes, winning her $100 cash and her original artwork featured on this year’s Halloween edition of The Wanderer.

Lefter’s mixed media work features a tree appearing to act surprised in the middle of a hipster graveyard zombie apocalypse, possibly with vegetarian hipster zombies intent on eating the poor frightened tree.

Lefter is an artist living in Mattapoisett who, by the way, is now $100 richer.

Thank you to all who entered this year’s contest! See you again in January for the 2017 Annual Wanderer Groundhog Day Cover Contest! Woot woot!