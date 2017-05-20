(This story contains information on crimes. Some details may be too graphic for children under the age of 13.)

On May 10, a group of 20 women from all walks of life and all ages participated in a program that could very well end up saving their lives: self-defense training.

The free three-hour class was hosted by the Mattapoisett Recreation Department in partnership with the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office.

Mattapoisett resident Tony Moniz, a supervisor in the sheriff’s office, coordinated the evening’s event, saying, “All the credit goes to Sheriff Joe McDonald.” He said that McDonald fully supported the training program, which was developed by two of his officers, Major Dwayne Fortes and Lieutenant Jennifer Keegan. Moniz said these officers were dedicated to helping women learn how to defend themselves – how to be empowered.

“It doesn’t matter how old you are or how weak you think you are, there is always something you can do to help yourself,” Fortes assured the women.

The self-defense system taught by Fortes and Keegan is a hybrid they have developed. It employs traditional boxing positions, evasive movements, and marshal arts moves.

Before getting into the physical techniques, he asked the group to think about how they conducted themselves when going about doing everyday things like shopping or pumping gas.

“What do most women do when they get back to their cars?” Fortes asked. “That’s right, you put your purse in the front passenger seat, leave the car unlocked and then load the groceries in the back.” He said that the “bad guys” are waiting and watching. “While you are putting things in the back, they are taking your purse from the front seat!” Fortes said the most important thing for women to remember is to be alert to their surroundings.

Fortes said that he and Keegan had developed the program after spending many hours talking to criminals asking them why they had raped, robbed, or committed other crimes against women. The majority of the time, the response was similar and shocking: “…because I could.”

“They don’t care about you. They want your stuff to sell for drugs,” said Fortes.

The course uses methods that incorporate moves that give women a brief but important opportunity to target the vulnerable body areas of an assailant such as eyes, nose, throat, neck, fingers, even toes before running away. “You’re not going to stand and fight – get your blows in and run,” Fortes instructed.

Fortes and Keegan demonstrated how to defend oneself against rape, being grabbed from behind, front and rear choke holds, and hair pulls. With each elbow thrust, knee jerk to the groin, and extended arm, the women were told to shout out “Get back!” or “No!” and to flee to a safe area making as much noise as possible.

The women were shown how to make a proper fist and deliver an effective punch. Fortes and Keegan also demonstrated how to use the hand as a tool for delivering a forceful palm to the nose and even a quick knife-like chop to the neck called “knife hand.” These exercises provided hands-on experiences that the instructors believed created muscle memory during an attack.

The participants were given plenty of time to learn correct balanced stances that provide a solid foundation during an attack, and then how to deploy an amazing variety of moves. And then the officers talked about rape.

Keegan laid on a mat while Fortes hovered over her. He said squeezing thighs and knees tightly together while screaming and keeping one’s hands up over the face and head area makes it very difficult for the crime to occur. Keegan showed the women how to crab crawl while on their back putting distance – even a few feet – between them and the attacker.

Fortes said the rapist is trying to get clothing off. “Kick him in the face, chest, stomach. Fight!” He explained that criminals are looking for the easiest targets, not fighting screaming women. The comment broke the tension in the room.

Keegan and Fortes also demonstrated how to use the small metallic rod called a kubaton to strike at eyes or neck areas and even to jab at toes if the victim is on the ground. They showed how to use a set of keys by striking a criminal’s face. The women took turns punching holes in cardboard panels with the kubotan, clearly feeling stronger with every blow.

Joanne Dunn of Mattapoisett remarked, “I can get pretty saucy with my Italian attitude if anyone bothers me … but, that might not work on everyone.” Dunn, whose petite frame belies a lion’s heart, said she really enjoyed learning how to be prepared if necessary. By throwing punches into mitts worn by her partner, Dunn learned she is stronger than she realized prior to the class.

Robin Shufelt, also from Mattapoisett, said, “What a good class. So many different moves, choices…. I learned a lot about situations that can arise, like when you are pumping gas.” She felt it was important that women young and old learn how to protect themselves.

Certified fitness instructor Ellie Mae Higgins, who has spent years teaching women how to stay strong, said, “This was excellent. It empowered me with effective skills to be able to fend off an attacker in various situations using elbows, knees, fists, feet, in order to free myself and escape.”

The message was clear: if you find yourself in a compromised position, “Fight as if your very life depended on it.” Thanks to these officers from the sheriff’s department, there are now 20 more women ready to scream, “Get back!” and deliver a powerful response if threatened.

If you’d like more information on the sheriff’s department self-defense program, contact Major Fortes at 508-830-6348 or visit www.pcsdma.org.

By Marilou Newell