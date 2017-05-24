Fireworks Fundraiser Ends With a Boom

There will be plenty of ‘oohs’ and ‘ahhs’ in Marion on this July 4th with the return of the Marion Fourth of July fireworks display!

The fundraising efforts appeared to fizzle out earlier in the year, falling considerably short of the $50,000 total needed to pull off the event. But with the establishment of a “Twenty From Many” GoFundMe campaign spearheaded by Mike Russo, on May 19 the goal was met.

News spread quickly on social media that the deadline for fundraising was extended from May 15 to May 23 as the committee inched closer to the $40,000 target – $13,000 was left over from the prior year’s fundraising.

On May 18, with just five days left to fundraise, the campaign was ignited by a $10,000 donation from Tabor Academy, making that $50,000 goal closer to reality. The committee only needed $1,500 more to go before making it an official celebration.

“The committee,” said Donna Hemphill on May 21, “they’ve really stepped up.”

From the online fundraising, to going out and knocking on doors, “They did an incredible job,” Hemphill said. “No, they did a phenomenal job.”

Donations are still trickling in, Hemphill said, which will set next year’s fireworks fund off with a running start. “Another $250 came in today. And a few people have reached out already wanting to be involved next year.”

Hemphill did express some concern about some comments made over social media regarding management of the fireworks money raised, saying, “I just wanted to let everyone know that we only use this money for the fireworks and nothing else. It is strictly for the fireworks and associated costs.”

In a case like last year where the show was cancelled, she said, “That money stayed in that account and was not used for any other purpose. For some reason, there are residents that think otherwise and I just wanted to set the record straight.”

The fireworks display will go out to bid now, and Hemphill said the committee has already secured the band and the sound person for the event.

“All we can hope for now is really good weather,” said Hemphill. “After all this, it better be good weather!”

The fireworks are scheduled for Sunday, July2, at 9:00 pm off Silvershell Beach.

On a side note, online registration for floats for the Marion Fourth of July Parade is already open at marionrecreation.com, and a paper mailing for parade registration will soon follow.

By Jean Perry