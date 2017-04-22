Enhanced Safety Signaling Planned

During the April 12 Mattapoisett Board of Selectmen meeting, members of an ad hoc safety advisory committee – a group brought together by the selectmen to study means and methods for improving safety at the bike path crossings located at Brandt Island Road and Mattapoisett Neck Road – gave their report.

The group comprised of Police Chief Mary Lyons, Planning Board member Nathan Ketchell, Highway Superintendent Barry Denham, and cycling advocate Bonne DeSousa have researched the problems and possible solutions for nearly a year, finding it to be a rather complex issue indeed.

Also present was Bill DeSantis, principal corporate director of Bicycle Transportation Planning and Design of VHB, a consulting group recently tapped by the town to complete engineering processes for Phase 1B of the bike path.

DeSantis’ inclusion became necessary when the committee learned just how difficult an issue it was to try and improve safety at these critical crossing.

During a March Mattapoisett Bike Path Committee meeting, DeSousa reported that a “traffic engineer” was needed before the state would consider or allow the town to make changes. She said at that time, “Any changes have got to comply with the uniform traffic control division … it’s more confusing than you can imagine.…” She also explained that the federal government oversees all manner of traffic safety signage to ensure national uniformity. “We have to spend the money to do a traffic study, then get it blessed,” she said.

With VHB on board, the town could now engage a professional to look at the situation. To that end, DeSantis proposed flashing red lights on the bike path to alert pedestrians and cyclists that they are approaching the intersection and a yellow caution light that would be triggered simultaneously to alert motorists.

Selectman Tyler Macallister has been very vocal in his comments that cyclists were the biggest problem at the crossings, going so far as to say, “The number one problem is the cyclist not the drivers … they are blasting across … how do we get them to stop!”

DeSantis explained to the surprise of some in attendance that, “Cyclists are not required to stop … it is not law.”

Selectman Paul Silva wondered aloud about changing the design on the bike path to make it necessary for cyclists to stop. Denham said that the path had been designed to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation requirements. “What we’ve got now complies,” said Denham.

DeSousa added, “We stopped talking about redesigning the bike path. We found something we thought would work but needed engineering help to do it.” She also reminded the selectmen that the Howard Stillman Bates Foundation had offered a “substantial donation” last August, monies that she thought might help with safety modifications.

Although the selectmen weren’t completely sold that these additional visual warnings would translate into improved behavior on the part of cyclists, Silva said, “It’s worth it if we save even one life.” The selectmen voted to spend up to $35,000 of money that was previously allocated for this project at the fall special town meeting.

