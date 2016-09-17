Community Gardeners See Successful Year

They might be just “three old men” out picking vegetables now, but the trio is part of a community project that, with a little outreach, established its roots a little bit deeper and wider this year.

Bob Nichols, Bill O’Keefe, and Jim Bradshaw, who have been tilling the soil and growing vegetables, fruits, and flowers at the community garden on the corner of Prospect and Pine Island for five to seven years now, got what they wanted this year – a full house and a hearty harvest.

“It’s been a phenomenal growing season,” said Nichols, “The tomatoes – they love the hot, hot weather.”

Since Nichols and his raspberry patch first graced the cover of The Wanderer back in May, Nichols said residents interested in securing a spot at the community garden came forward, leading to the addition of four new gardeners to the group.

“We even have two people on the waiting list,” said Nichols.

On the Friday morning of September 9, Nichols was planting some radishes and winter root vegetables by seed, while O’Keefe and Bradshaw harvested some tomatoes, squashes, and one of Bradshaw’s prized gigantic two-and-a-half-foot-long calabassa squashes grown from seeds that Nichols brought back from Barcelona. They also stood marveling at a second calabassa, still on the vine, now approaching three feet long and still growing.

“I’d say everybody up here this summer is pleased,” said Nichols, who himself collected about 38 quarts of raspberries from one of his garden plots. Looking around at the land, each rectangle of garden bed overflowing with vegetation and the scents of an end-of-the-summer harvest, Nichols stated, “Mission accomplished.”

Although there is a waiting list, Nichols said there may be a shift in garden plots next year, and perhaps a few added, so anyone interested in joining in the community garden next year should email him at cbcrescentbch@comcast.net.

By Jean Perry