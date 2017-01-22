Amos the Greyhound Finds Niche in Rochester

There’s a new dog in town, and he’s already made a name for himself at the Plumb Library in Rochester.

‘Amos the Greyhound’ is a special dog trained and certified as a therapy dog that has brought comfort and smiles to local nursing homes in the past. But what Amos and his owner, Holly Abramson Langenfield, have been hoping for is to branch out into other areas of the community and bring joy to people of all ages.

The Plumb Library, being a hub to the community, is where he was first welcomed during a special event on January 12 just for Amos and the four children who pre-registered for the exclusive opportunity to spend a little time with Amos and, at the same time, perfect their reading skills.

Seven-year-old Amos and ‘Ms. Holly’ are part of a Children Reading to Dogs program called “Tail Waggin’ Tutors.”

Library Assistant Lisa Fuller said Langenfield approached her about inviting Amos to host a reading with children night, and Fuller felt it was a great idea. The first to read to Amos was Owen Perry, who read softly to Amos as he snuggled in close to the boy’s lap, seated on the floor.

The philosophy behind the Tail Waggin’ Tutors is that dogs, being non-judgmental creatures, will not criticize or ridicule the young reader. So if a child makes a mistake, Amos wouldn’t make a fuss.

In addition, reading in a more private setting can eliminate some of the anxieties that accompany reading aloud in front of others.

Langenfield describes Amos as having “the sweetest, most gentle soul,” and is great with children of all ages. Oh, yes, and of course, he’s a great listener! (Although now and then, he does fall asleep).

Amos is a retired racer from Florida who was two years old when Langenfield adopted him.

“He didn’t really have what it took to make it on the track,” said Langenfield. Having been certified as a therapy dog, Amos has spent time in nursing homes, and now as a Rochester resident, Langenfield said Amos was “looking to expand his resume.”

This pilot program will start small at first; it will be limited to readers in third grade and up and five slots per event.

But, depending on the community’s response, Amos could be a regular guest at the Plumb Library for some time to come.

“Maybe we’ll make it a monthly event!” said Fuller.

By Jean Perry