YMCA Holiday Craft Fair & Bazaar

The Gleason Family YMCA in Wareham is hosting a Holiday Craft Fair & Bazaar on Saturday, December 10 from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. This family-friendly event is free and will offer over 20 local crafters with unique gift items and holiday stocking stuffers for those last minute gifts. Or maybe you will find a little something to treat yourself. Our handmade craft items from local crafters will include rope work wreaths & bracelets, fleece doll bedding & outfits, sea glass jewelry, knitted hats & gloves & scarfs, quilted handbags, a variety of children’s clothing, all natural dog treats, country primitive signs, holiday ornaments, crochet items, custom designed pillows, handmade soaps, paper arts, artwork & graphic prints, and more. There will be raffles, bake sale, concession table, a kids craft table and holiday story trail, as well as selfies with Santa throughout the day. Come show you support for your community and shop local this holiday season.