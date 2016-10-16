Women’s Guild Christmas Fair

The Women’s Guild of the First Congregational Church of Rochester will hold its annual Christmas Fair on Friday, November 4 from 5:00 – 7:00 pm and Saturday, November 5 from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm in the church hall, 11 Constitution Way, Rochester. There will be many handmade items, an abundant food table, indoor yard sale and silent auction (with a beautiful handmade quilt, china, a Coach purse, painting and much more). A light supper of hot dogs and chips will be served on Friday night and a delicious luncheon will be served on Saturday.