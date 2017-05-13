“Women On Target” Clinic

The Fin, Fur, and Feather Club of Mattapoisett will host a full-day course called Women on Target on May 20. This is an instructional shooting clinic designed to introduce women to the No. 1 participatory sport in the country, namely, the shooting sports.

The day‘s schedule includes a morning session with instruction on gun safety and the Massachusetts Gun Laws. Lunch will be provided. In the afternoon, participants will be divided into small groups and assigned to four areas including archery, trap shooting, pistol range, and rifle range. Club member volunteers will serve as instructors in these areas. Each student receives one-to-one instruction.

At the end of the day, students receive their certificates of course completion. This certificate is required when applying for licenses.

The class size will be limited and tends to fill quickly. Apply early to ensure a spot!

Applications are available by contacting Linda Meredith at lindam1002@comcast.net for an application.