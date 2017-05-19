Join the Buzzards Bay Coalition for a three-week series of free adventures for women who love the outdoors beginning May 30. During these fun outdoor activities, we will explore ways to get up close and personal with nature in a safe and supportive all-female environment.

Female children aged 8 and older (accompanied by an adult) are welcome. We encourage you to attend all three programs, but it isn’t required. All programs are on Tuesday evenings from 6:00 to 7:30 pm.

On May 30, don a pair of waders and learn how to dig for quahogs during “Seeking Shellfish” at Silvershell Beach (1 Front Street, Marion). On June 6, discover the diversity of aquatic life at the edge of the Acushnet River during “Buggin’ Out” at The Sawmill (32 Mill Road, Acushnet). And on June 13, master the art of catching feisty blue crabs during “Crazy About Crabs” at Shining Tides Beach (99 Reservation Road, Mattapoisett).

To RSVP, visit www.savebuzzardsbay.org/events/ or contact the Buzzards Bay Coalition at 508-999-6363 ext. 219 or bayadventures@savebuzzardsbay.org.

Women in Waders is part of Discover Buzzards Bay, an initiative to help people across the Buzzards Bay region find unique and exciting ways to explore the outdoors, get some exercise and connect with nature. Local residents can use Discover Buzzards Bay to get outside and discover woods, wetlands and waterways from Fall River to Falmouth. To learn more, visit savebuzzardsbay.org/discover.