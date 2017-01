Come celebrate the New Year at Open Table! You’re invited for supper on Friday, January 13 at the Mattapoisett Congregational Church! The menu is usually a surprise but it’s bound to be something delicious. There is no charge, although donations are gratefully accepted. At Open Table, it’s all about the food, fun and fellowship. Doors open at 4:30 pm and the meal will be served at 5:00 pm. This is a community event and everyone is welcome.