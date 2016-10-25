Take a stroll through working farms in Fairhaven, Mattapoisett and Rochester with the Buzzards Bay Coalition during “Wednesday Walkabouts,” a series of four walks on Wednesday mornings in November. You’ll enjoy some fresh air and learn about the history of local farms that have been protected forever through a conservation restriction.

On Wednesday, November 2, tour Viveiros Dairy Farm in Fairhaven. On Wednesday, November 9, discover Copper Beach Farm in Mattapoisett. On Wednesday, November 16, take a walk through Old Haskell Farm in Rochester. Finally, on Wednesday, November 30, visit Red Barn Farm in Rochester.

Attendance at each walk is limited to 20 people. Registration is required. To RSVP, visit www.savebuzzardsbay.org/events or contact the Buzzards Bay Coalition at 508-999-6363 ext. 219.

These free events are part of the Coalition’s Bay Adventures series, which are programs designed for explorers of all ages to get outside and discover Buzzards Bay. To learn more about upcoming Bay Adventures, visit www.savebuzzardsbay.org/events.