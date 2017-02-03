The Mattapoisett Lions Club will hold a Valentine’s Snow Ball fundraiser on Friday, February 10 from 7:00 – 11:00 pm at the Knights of Columbus Hall, Route 6, Mattapoisett. Included is a Chicken Kiev Dinner, dancing, DJ, raffles, door prize and there will be a cash bar. Formal attire is optional. Tickets are $35/person (over 21 only). To purchase tickets, call 508-264-5824 or visit the Mattapoisett Town Hall or Mail Box Services, Route 6, Mattapoisett. Email mattlionsclub@gmail.com for more information.