Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical School will hold their 22nd annual American Made Professional Arts and Craft Fair on Saturday, November 19 and Sunday, November 20 from 10:00 am to 3:30 pm each day. The Craft Fair is sponsored by Upper Cape Tech’s Parent Teacher Organization, which funds student activities, scholarships, and other school events. For additional information, please call 508-759-7711 ext. 117.